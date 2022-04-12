Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Up 1,350.0% in March

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 1,350.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,478. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $26.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.024 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

