Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.70

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.67, with a volume of 21842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 85,043 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 905,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after purchasing an additional 91,150 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 516.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 865,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 725,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 735,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,531,000 after purchasing an additional 23,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 678,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

