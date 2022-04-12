Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 36,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,817,530 shares.The stock last traded at $26.72 and had previously closed at $26.73.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76.

Get Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 167,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 126,225 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 40,346 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.