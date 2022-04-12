Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Down 91.3% in March

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 91.3% from the March 15th total of 193,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 323.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.50. The company had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,747. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.19. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $35.23 and a 12-month high of $40.20.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

