Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.86% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DWAS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2,914.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 368,563 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,341,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 304,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,757,000 after acquiring an additional 70,207 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,581,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after purchasing an additional 26,671 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DWAS opened at $81.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.02. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $74.30 and a 12-month high of $100.69.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.