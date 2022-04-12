Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Up 21,233.3% in March

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a growth of 21,233.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,841. Invesco Global Water ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $43.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

