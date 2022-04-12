Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Income Trust II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $912,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 28,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 446.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 87,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 71,871 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the period. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VLT traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.10. 802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,159. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56. Invesco High Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0964 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

