Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36,962 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $359,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $1,036,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ stock opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

In related news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $3,701,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $3,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 8,455,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,071,234 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Invesco from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

Invesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.