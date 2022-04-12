Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $29.71.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.36 per share, with a total value of $35,040,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $3,701,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,455,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,071,234. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 257.6% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 224.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

