Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.67% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.
Shares of Invesco stock opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $29.71.
In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.36 per share, with a total value of $35,040,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $3,701,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,455,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,071,234. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 257.6% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 224.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
