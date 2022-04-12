Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Shares Down 1.6%

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.02 and last traded at $26.02. Approximately 14 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

