Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Stock Position Decreased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.15% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 383.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $72.68 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $70.84 and a 52 week high of $84.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.86.

