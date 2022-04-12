Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for B&M European Value Retail (BME)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for B&M European Value Retail (LON: BME):

4/12/2022 – B&M European Value Retail had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 660 ($8.60) price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – B&M European Value Retail had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.82) price target on the stock.

3/28/2022 – B&M European Value Retail had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.82) price target on the stock.

3/25/2022 – B&M European Value Retail had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/1/2022 – B&M European Value Retail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 685 ($8.93) price target on the stock.

2/23/2022 – B&M European Value Retail had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.82) price target on the stock.

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock traded up GBX 5.60 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 549.80 ($7.16). 1,853,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 568.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 590.98. The firm has a market cap of £5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79. B&M European Value Retail S.A. has a 1 year low of GBX 524 ($6.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 651.40 ($8.49).

Get B&M European Value Retail SA alerts:

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.62), for a total value of £234,000,000 ($304,925,723.22).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.