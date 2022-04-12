Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 12th (AG, BAG, BAKK, BME, BVIC, COA, CPC, CWK, DFS, DNLM)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 12th:

AG.L (LON:AG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 595 ($7.75) price target on the stock.

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 595 ($7.75) target price on the stock.

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 660 ($8.60) price target on the stock.

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 1,050 ($13.68) price target on the stock.

Coats Group (LON:COA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 103 ($1.34) price target on the stock.

The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 160 ($2.08) target price on the stock.

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 4,300 ($56.03) target price on the stock.

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 450 ($5.86) price target on the stock.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,750 ($22.80) price target on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 475 ($6.19) price target on the stock.

Devro (LON:DVO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 1,900 ($24.76) target price on the stock.

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 800 ($10.42) price target on the stock.

Greencore Group (LON:GNC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 155 ($2.02) price target on the stock.

Genus (LON:GNS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 4,500 ($58.64) price target on the stock.

Gensource Potash (LON:GSP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on the stock.

Halfords Group (LON:HFD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 525 ($6.84) target price on the stock.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 1,380 ($17.98) price target on the stock.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.65) target price on the stock.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 310 ($4.04) price target on the stock.

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 120 ($1.56) price target on the stock.

M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 1,140 ($14.86) price target on the stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $39.00.

NWF Group (LON:NWF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 235 ($3.06) target price on the stock.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 475 ($6.19) price target on the stock.

Premier Foods (LON:PFD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on the stock.

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 90 ($1.17) price target on the stock.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $65.25 target price on the stock.

Treatt (LON:TET) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 1,400 ($18.24) price target on the stock.

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Victoria (LON:VCP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 1,280 ($16.68) price target on the stock.

