Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 12th (AG, BAG, BAKK, BME, BVIC, COA, CPC, CWK, DFS, DNLM)

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 12th:

AG.L (LON:AG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 595 ($7.75) price target on the stock.

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 595 ($7.75) target price on the stock.

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 660 ($8.60) price target on the stock.

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 1,050 ($13.68) price target on the stock.

Coats Group (LON:COA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 103 ($1.34) price target on the stock.

The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 160 ($2.08) target price on the stock.

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 4,300 ($56.03) target price on the stock.

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 450 ($5.86) price target on the stock.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,750 ($22.80) price target on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 475 ($6.19) price target on the stock.

Devro (LON:DVO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 1,900 ($24.76) target price on the stock.

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 800 ($10.42) price target on the stock.

Greencore Group (LON:GNC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 155 ($2.02) price target on the stock.

Genus (LON:GNS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 4,500 ($58.64) price target on the stock.

Gensource Potash (LON:GSP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on the stock.

Halfords Group (LON:HFD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 525 ($6.84) target price on the stock.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 1,380 ($17.98) price target on the stock.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.65) target price on the stock.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 310 ($4.04) price target on the stock.

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 120 ($1.56) price target on the stock.

M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 1,140 ($14.86) price target on the stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $39.00.

NWF Group (LON:NWF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 235 ($3.06) target price on the stock.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 475 ($6.19) price target on the stock.

Premier Foods (LON:PFD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on the stock.

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 90 ($1.17) price target on the stock.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a $65.25 target price on the stock.

Treatt (LON:TET) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 1,400 ($18.24) price target on the stock.

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Victoria (LON:VCP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 1,280 ($16.68) price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.