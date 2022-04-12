Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 12th (BRDCY, FOXA, SNV, TPG, TTGPF, UGRO, UI, UPH, VALN, VC)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, April 12th:

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research to a positive rating.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Synovus have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company’s earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all four trailing quarters. With the continued recovery of the U.S economy, the lending scenario is expected to improve, positioning Synovus to witness decent organic growth. Its strong loan and deposit growth drive an upside in the net interest income (NII). However, rising expenses on account of technological investments and significant exposure to commercial and industrial loans are major concerns. Unsustainable capital deployment activities and high debt, given limited liquidity, are worrisome. Nonetheless, Synovus continues to witness improving credit quality. The remaining $65 million of uncaptured benefit from its "Synovus Forward" initiative will drive expense reduction and revenue benefits.”

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “urban-gro Inc. is a horticulture company which engineers and designs commercial Controlled Environment Agriculture facilities and integrates complex environmental equipment systems into high-performance facilities. urban-gro Inc. is based in LAFAYETTE, Colo. “

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $300.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ubiquiti benefits from healthy order trends with an increase in direct sales through its webstores and growth in sales to distributors. The company’s excellent global business model, which is flexible and adaptable to evolving changes in markets, helps it beat challenges and maximize growth. Ubiquiti is committed to reducing operational costs with a self-sustaining mechanism for product support. It believes that investments in research and development, inventory and operations management will help expand its addressable market. However, supply chain disruptions due to the pandemic, including higher tariffs and shipping costs, are concerns. It is susceptible to macroeconomic challenges due to its diverse scale of operations. The price-competitive environment and dynamic market with rapidly evolving technologies are other risks.”

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “UpHealth Holdings Inc. is a comprehensive digital health technology and tech-enabled services platform which empowers providers, health systems and payors globally to manage care for people with complex medical, behavioral and social needs. UpHealth Holdings Inc., formerly known as GigCapital2 Inc., is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. Valneva SE is based in Saint-Herblain, France. “

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $111.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

