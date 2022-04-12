Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) shares rose 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.42. Approximately 52,422 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,031,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.97.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. The business had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $209,992.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $131,043.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,611 shares of company stock valued at $499,148. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitae by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,700,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,721,000 after purchasing an additional 782,927 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,864 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,864 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Invitae by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,124,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,554,000 after buying an additional 1,086,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

