ION (ION) Price Reaches $0.0564 on Major Exchanges

ION (ION) traded down 100% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. ION has a total market capitalization of $779,659.03 and $518.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can currently be bought for about $0.0564 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ION has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.79 or 0.00191844 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00040800 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.01 or 0.00389732 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00051761 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00010294 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,724,858 coins and its circulating supply is 13,824,858 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.