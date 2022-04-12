ioneer Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Short Interest Update

ioneer Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,452,900 shares, an increase of 505.0% from the March 15th total of 570,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered ioneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GSCCF traded down 0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 51,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,228. ioneer has a 1-year low of 0.21 and a 1-year high of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of 0.44.

ioneer Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron deposit. Its projects include Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project, Tokop Gold Project, Lone Mountain Gold Project, Towers Mountain Gold Project. The company was founded on October 26, 2001 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

