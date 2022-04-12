ioneer Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Short Interest Update

ioneer Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,452,900 shares, an increase of 505.0% from the March 15th total of 570,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered ioneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
Shares of OTCMKTS GSCCF traded down 0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 51,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,228. ioneer has a 1-year low of 0.21 and a 1-year high of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of 0.44.
ioneer Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron deposit. Its projects include Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project, Tokop Gold Project, Lone Mountain Gold Project, Towers Mountain Gold Project. The company was founded on October 26, 2001 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ioneer (GSCCF)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for ioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.