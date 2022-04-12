Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 1,180.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,365,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IONKF traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,300. Ionic Brands has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

Ionic Brands Company Profile

Ionic Brands Corp., through its subsidiaries, extracts, manufactures, brands, and distributes cannabis consumables and concentrate extract products in Washington and Oregon. The company provides cannabis oils and concentrates, infusions, and distillates; vaporizers; and hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc.

