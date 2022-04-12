IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,995 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of IPG Photonics worth $27,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,294,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IPG Photonics news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPGP. Raymond James cut IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

Shares of IPGP stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.87 and a 200-day moving average of $149.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $238.68.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

