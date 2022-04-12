Iridium Communications (IRDM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Iridium Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -565.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.22.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $118,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,685,000 after purchasing an additional 76,976 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 46,855 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

