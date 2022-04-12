Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $62.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Iron Mountain traded as high as $56.80 and last traded at $56.65, with a volume of 31985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.53.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $114,904.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,281 shares of company stock worth $5,689,503 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,364,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 37.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,280,000 after buying an additional 1,139,861 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 110.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,378,000 after buying an additional 1,032,969 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 409.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,563,000 after buying an additional 694,664 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 149.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 959,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,671,000 after buying an additional 573,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.75.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.36%.

About Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

