iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 526.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,683 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $85,000.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $104.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.55. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15.

