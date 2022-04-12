iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,305 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,400,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,298,000 after buying an additional 252,287 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,779,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,171,000 after purchasing an additional 473,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,126,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,334,000 after purchasing an additional 187,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,210,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,885,000 after purchasing an additional 316,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,947,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,484,000 after acquiring an additional 87,858 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.96. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.96 and a 52 week high of $51.44.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
- 3 Stocks Down Big in ’22 That Are Worth Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.