iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,305 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,400,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,298,000 after buying an additional 252,287 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,779,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,171,000 after purchasing an additional 473,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,126,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,334,000 after purchasing an additional 187,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,210,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,885,000 after purchasing an additional 316,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,947,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,484,000 after acquiring an additional 87,858 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.96. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.96 and a 52 week high of $51.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

