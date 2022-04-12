iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 2.0% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $52.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,049,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,856. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $48.93 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.32.

