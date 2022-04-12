iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Short Interest Up 1,481.8% in March

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 1,481.8% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NASDAQ EMIF traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $22.93. 13,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,167. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.78. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $25.59.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 2.61% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.