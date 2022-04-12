iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 666.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of EMXF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,211. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.41. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $37.13 and a 52 week high of $46.77.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF alerts:

