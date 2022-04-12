iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the March 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

IGF traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.30. The stock had a trading volume of 17,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,747. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average of $47.58. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $51.64.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.