iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 565.5% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTD. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 41,865 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of IBTD remained flat at $$25.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,112. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.