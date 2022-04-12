iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 565.5% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTD. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 41,865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBTD remained flat at $$25.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,112. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%.

