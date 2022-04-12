iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Short Interest Up 539.6% in March

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 539.6% from the March 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 10.63% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $12,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
NASDAQ IBTE traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.58. 95 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,855. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $25.81.
