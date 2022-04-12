iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the March 15th total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

Shares of EWJV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.56. 7,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,718. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.40.

