iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,158,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,988,000 after buying an additional 828,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,698,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,597,000 after purchasing an additional 47,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,391,000 after purchasing an additional 32,137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $83.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.65. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $77.68 and a twelve month high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

