iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.86

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.86 and traded as high as $22.80. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF shares last traded at $22.71, with a volume of 452,975 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86.

Get iShares MSCI Turkey ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.