iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 659,569 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 26,471,128 shares.The stock last traded at $199.70 and had previously closed at $196.54.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.79 and a 200 day moving average of $214.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 125,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

