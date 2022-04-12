iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Position Increased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,980,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,833,000 after purchasing an additional 20,015 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $155.11 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.46 and a twelve month high of $178.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.80.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

