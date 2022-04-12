iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $15,363,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded down $9.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $440.05. 5,271,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,301,485. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.67. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $406.34 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

