iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.30 Million

Analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) to report $63.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $78.10 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year sales of $282.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $400.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $175.00 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $260.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover iTeos Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.84. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.91.

In related news, Director Aaron I. Davis purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $968,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $137,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 643,138 shares of company stock worth $22,677,848 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

