iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.30 Million

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOSGet Rating) to report $63.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $78.10 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year sales of $282.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $400.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $175.00 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $260.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover iTeos Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.84. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.91.

In related news, Director Aaron I. Davis purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $968,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $137,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 643,138 shares of company stock worth $22,677,848 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter.

About iTeos Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.