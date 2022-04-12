ITM Power (LON:ITM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $374.63

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 374.63 ($4.88) and traded as low as GBX 345.20 ($4.50). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 352.70 ($4.60), with a volume of 1,358,280 shares traded.

ITM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ITM Power from GBX 500 ($6.52) to GBX 410 ($5.34) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.82) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.91) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.93) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 691 ($9.00) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 510.86 ($6.66).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 319.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 374.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

