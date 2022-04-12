ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.61. 6,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 18,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITMPF. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ITM Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.56) to GBX 300 ($3.91) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITM Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.08.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

