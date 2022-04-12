ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Short Interest Update

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ITOCHU Techno-Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

ITTOY traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 911. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.96. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $17.36.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation engages in the sale, maintenance, and support of computers and network systems, software development, and data center and support services in Japan, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Enterprise Business, Distribution Business, Telecommunication Business, Regional and Social Infrastructure Business, Financial Services Business, and IT Services Business.

