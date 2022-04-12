ITT (NYSE:ITT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $70.71

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $70.71 and last traded at $70.73, with a volume of 7936 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.99.

ITT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ITT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.80 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,255,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $78,345,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in ITT by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,013,020,000 after acquiring an additional 669,698 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in ITT by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 759,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $65,227,000 after acquiring an additional 625,604 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 508,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,987,000 after acquiring an additional 371,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About ITT (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

