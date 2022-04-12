J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.77. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ FY2022 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JBHT. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Vertical Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.05.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $170.70 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $155.11 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

