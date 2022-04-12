J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.05.

Shares of JBHT stock traded down $4.95 on Tuesday, reaching $168.23. 1,083,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,821. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $155.11 and a 1-year high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $810,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

