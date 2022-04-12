J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 287 ($3.74).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBRY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays increased their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 305 ($3.97) to GBX 320 ($4.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.58) to GBX 285 ($3.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 245.93 ($3.20) on Tuesday. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 233.60 ($3.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 342 ($4.46). The firm has a market cap of £5.75 billion and a PE ratio of 19.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 264.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 279.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

