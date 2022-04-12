Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Gordon Haskett cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.04.

JACK stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,880. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,779 shares of company stock worth $155,269. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

