Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Purchases 3,037 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.1% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.53. 196,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,108,359. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $190.40. The firm has a market cap of $239.47 billion, a PE ratio of 78.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.