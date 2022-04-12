James Latham (LON:LTHM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,236.19

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,236.19 ($16.11) and traded as low as GBX 1,171.60 ($15.27). James Latham shares last traded at GBX 1,210 ($15.77), with a volume of 16,127 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,223.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,236.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £241.41 million and a PE ratio of 6.62.

In related news, insider Fabian French sold 7,464 shares of James Latham stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.64), for a total transaction of £89,568 ($116,716.18). Also, insider Nick Latham purchased 184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,191 ($15.52) per share, with a total value of £2,191.44 ($2,855.67).

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

