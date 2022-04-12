Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 7,133 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 182.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in PVH by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in PVH by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PVH by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush cut PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.82.

PVH opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.20.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.13%.

PVH Company Profile (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.