Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LCID shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 35.67.

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at 21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 25.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 33.15. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of 16.12 and a 12-month high of 57.75.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.11. The business had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 59.87 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

