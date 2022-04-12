Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,043,000 after acquiring an additional 243,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 611,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.08.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning stock opened at $85.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83. Owens Corning has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $109.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

