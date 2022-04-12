Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 14,591 Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,591 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.64% of INmune Bio worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INMB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the third quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in INmune Bio by 97.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in INmune Bio by 9.2% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the third quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 10.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INMB. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised INmune Bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

INMB opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $30.37. The firm has a market cap of $137.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 18.95 and a current ratio of 18.95.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts forecast that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

